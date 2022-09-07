The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry provides communities, groups, and organizations with technical and financial assistance. T
his year, the division is offering two direct grant programs through the state and is promoting a new federal program. State programs include the Volunteer Fire Assistance and the Hazard Mitigation Assistance grants. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service is offering a Community Wildfire Defense grant.
“An increasing number of our residents live in or near the edge of the forest or other undeveloped land,” State Forester David Arnold said. “In those areas, it’s not if wildland fire will occur, but when. The Division of Forestry encourages community-level fire prevention planning and we are pleased to provide financial resources to improve wildland fire resilience through Fire Adapted Community activities.”
Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant P
rogram
Volunteer fire departments that serve fewer than 10,000 citizens can apply for a Volunteer Fire Assistance Wildland Fire Suppression Kit to supplement a fire department’s wildland firefighting capacity.
These kits consist of wildland firefighting personal protective equipment and tools and are valued at approximately $3,000 per kit. The Division will be accepting applications from Sept. 1 through Oct. 14, 2022.
Before participating in this program, a volunteer fire department must be legally organized and have a current Memorandum of Understanding with the Division of Forestry. Last year, 75 rural volunteer fire departments received wildland fire suppression kits for a total value of $225,000.