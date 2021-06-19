(Editor’s Note: The author’s wife is Rhonda Cain, the daughter of Jackey Smith, and her family is from the Persia community. Rhonda’s brother still lives on Highway 66.)
When I was 3 and my parents took me to church, I had to go to the nursery. When I was 4, or was it 5? I got to go next door. That was where the big folks went. It was a big white building with a steeple. It had rows of wooden pews and a stage and pulpit up front. But I was most impressed by the choir. That was where, under the direction of Carol Richmond and Audrey Jordan, I came to love the beautiful music.
Occasionally someone would sing solo. All were good. All were special.
But then came Agnes. The most beautiful ever and so special, as I sat in amazement with my eyes wide open and my mouth agape with wonder at the sounds I was hearing.
“Agnes Ann Cain. That’s my momma! That’s my momma!” I thought as the music was overwhelming me. I didn’t know she could do that. I was so proud! I got to hear her several more times during the years to come and each time was special, but that first solo is still the one I remember as being the most beautiful.
When I was 10, or was it 11 or 12, my dad bought my brother and me a motor scooter. It was what all the kids in the neighborhood were getting at the time. Ours was red with a top speed of no more than 40 mph.
One summer morning we were riding on a gravel road not far from home. I was up front driving and he was behind. At the top of a hill I began a U-turn. That’s when the devil appeared. He was big and mean, snarling and howling and screaming, throwing rocks at us as he came to swallow us up. I remember flying through the air.
Four angels appeared. Two held me safely and cushioned me as they laid me gently on the ground. The other two were at each side playing their harps. A crescendo of notes up and down the musical scale. The most beautiful I had ever heard. Even my momma’s music could not compare. The most beautiful and I knew it would never be surpassed.
Through the years to come my angels would comfort and give me assurance God was always present and watching over me.
When I was 68 the pandemic would come. And no matter the precautions, around Thanksgiving I was infected and sickened by the COVID virus. I entered Byrd Hospital’s emergency room [in Leesville, La.] on Dec. 6 and thanks to a reddish-blond-haired nurse, who kicked my butt when I needed it most, I ended up where I needed to be: University Medical Center of New Orleans. I was told this was the best COVID treatment facility in Louisiana. I was there from Dec. 7 until Dec. 24. The doctors and staff are second to none. They’re the reason I’m here today.
Special thanks to DJ, who supervised my care; my physical therapist, who gave me a special gift of a brand-new walker when I left; and Miss Kim of the lower ninth ward. She was on all the local tv stations as the first from UMC to receive the new COVID vaccine. I’ll always remember our conversations. She was my strength. She was there nearly every day and I needed her support and positivity.
When I first became sick, friends, relatives and work associates would ask if I needed anything. My answer was always the same: Just keep me in your thoughts and prayers. Many did and I’ve felt every thought and pray from Louisiana to Rogersville, Tenn., my wife’s childhood home. All her relatives and friends were praying, too.
Before I got sick I was the school resource officer at West Leesville Elementary, which teaches second- through fourth-grade students. I didn’t realize how much I missed those kids until I was no longer able to work. When I was able to return I continued to try and be a uniformed police officer those kids could be friends with. Hopefully, through my actions and friendship they will learn that the police are their friends and are there to help them.
As we come to the end of this school year I realize that after over 40 years in law enforcement it’s time. Unless I change my mind, my intention is to not return in the fall.
Karen Robertson, principal of West Leesville: Thank you, your teachers and staff. It’s been my pleasure to work with all of you, and I want all of you to know that I now consider every one of you as my angels, too. Lastly, thank you, Miss Donita. Without your input at the right time I probably wouldn’t be here.