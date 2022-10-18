A Rogersville man who offered an Alford Plea Thursday in Hawkins County Criminal Court to four counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery was sentenced to to 20 years, of which one year must be served in prison.
Following one year of incarceration, Brandon Lewis Lawson, 43, of Rogersville, will serve the remaining time on probation.
Lawsons made his Alford Plea by information Thursday, which means he hadn’t been indicted or formally charged at that time.
The pending charges were the result of an investigation led by the Third Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.
An Alford Plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant admits that the evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a judge or jury to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
The allegations against Lawson were made by two underage female victims dating back to 2018 and 2020 regarding unlawful attempted sexual contact that Lawson made toward them.
According to court records separate incidents occurred in March and August of 2018, and in April and December of 2020.
Lawson pleaded guilty before special appointed Judge Carter Moore to four counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery, a Class C felony.
He was sentenced to five years on each count to run consecutively for a total of 20 years, with one year in jail and the rest on supervised probation. He will also be required to register as a convicted sex offender for life.
The plea agreement was approved by the victims and their parents. Both girls entered victim impact statements into the court record.
One victim stated that Lawson made sexual advances toward her, touched her body, showed her a lewd photo of himself, and threatened to tell people she’d had sex with him if she told anyone.
“It made me feel disgusting and guilty that it happened,” the first victim said in her victim impact statement. “I feel like people would feel different, in a bad way, if they knew. It made me feel insecure about my body. I felt guilty that I didn’t tell anyone but I was scared. It made me very sad and disgusted with myself. I don’t like being around older men.”
The second victim simply described Lawson’s crimes against her as “sexual abuse”.
She stated she has been in counseling, was diagnosed with post traumatic stress syndrome, and that she feels like her world has been flipped upside down.
“I would like to say that I did not choose for all of this to take place,” the second victim stated. “I just chose to tell the truth. By telling the truth I have lost many people that I was close with.”
She added, “I feel like I have lost relationships … by telling the truth, so I believe he should go through the same pain because it is his fault.”
Defense attorney Mark Stapleton told the Review that Lawson “has been fighting demons” for the majority of his life.
“He turned to the Lord many years ago for Christian guidance, but he lost his footing for as few years, and it’s been hard on him,” Stapleton said. “He’s had a challenging time trying to overcome the burdens of his past. Everyone deserves some peace when this is over, and I hope from this point forward everyone in this case — including Brandon, the victims, and everyone else involved — can move forward and put this all behind them. It’s been a challenging time and it’s time to look forward instead of back, and I hope everyone can do that.”