Sheriff Ronnie Lawson is the 59th sheriff to serve Hawkins County but on Aug. 28 he became the first to be sworn in to serve a fourth four-year term.
Lawson was joined by family, friends and colleagues on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Hawkins County Justice Center Circuit Courtroom where he was sworn in by retired Judge Kindall Lawson. Sheriff Lawson’s wife Debbie held the Bible for him to place his hand on while he took his oath.
When Lawson came to work Thursday Sept. 1, he also became the longest tenured sheriff in the 237 year history of the position at 12 years plus 1 day — passing his mentor Sheriff Wayne Clevinger who served 12 years (1990-02).
Only four other Hawkins County sheriffs have served at least 10 years including Gabriel McCraw (1815-25), Elias Beal (1858-68), Henry Clinton Armstrong (1894-1904), and Lee Justice (1976-86).
The first sheriff to serve this area was Pete Turney, who was sheriff of Spencer County in the State of Franklin, of which current day Hawkins County was a part, 1785-88. The first elected Sheriff of Hawkins County John Hunt who served 1787-88.
Lawson said his Aug. 28 swearing in ceremony was a big milestone, not only because he accomplished something no other Hawkins County Sheriff has accomplished, but also because a large group of his family, staff and friends were there to celebrate that moment with him.
Among those in attendance Sunday was his daughter Christy Clark who has overcome serious illness the past year, and got to see her dad be sworn in for the first time.
“No other sheriff has been elected to a fourth four-year term, and I’m deeply honored to have received that,” Lawson told the Review. “I’m also blessed that the last three elections I’ve been unopposed. I deeply appreciate the support of my brothers and sisters in law enforcement in this county who have supported me through these three terms.
Lawson, who has been employed in law enforcement for the past 46 years, said he considered retirement. He decided he wanted to keep leading the “wonderful, amazing people I have working for me.”
“The biggest thing is I enjoy public service,” Lawson said. “I’ve done it so long that’s all I know. Another big reason is my employees. They mean so much to me, and they’re just like my family. A lot of them are like my children. A lot of these officers, especially in my administration, some of them I’ve watched grow up in law enforcement from reserve officers to corrections officers all the way up through administration. I try my best to let all of my employees know I care about them whether they’re newly hired or they’ve been here 30-plus years. They mean something to me.”
Lawson said he always tells his staff to keep God first, family second, and the job third.
“I fulfilled every campaign promise I made in 2010 when I was elected, the big one you remember was Declaring War on Drugs,” Lawson said. “As you know first hand I’ve waged that war the last 12 years. I’ve served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Third Judicial District Drug Task Force for 12 years, and will continue to do so. I also promised to have a highly trained, professional Law Enforcement Office.”
Lawson added, “I deeply appreciate Rogersville Mayor Jim Sells, for taking a chance on a young 21 year old and giving me my start in Law enforcement with Rogersville Police Department in 1977, and Sheriff Wayne Clevinger for hiring me as his Chief Deputy in 1990 and teaching me leadership and supervisor skills. God blessed me with this job and He will tell me when it’s time to retire. I am honored by the huge support I have from the citizens and Law Enforcement Officers across Hawkins County.”