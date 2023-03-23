The Tennessee District 1 Urban Search and Rescue Task Force has been assembled on the Holston River Thursday to search from the Netherland Inn Bridge in Kingsport to the John Sevier Steam Plant in Rogersville.
A Multi-Agency Search and Recovery Effort Continues to Search for Missing Person in the Holston River from Kingsport to Rogersville.
The missing person was believed to have entered the North Fork of the Holston River near Weber City, Va.
The individual has been missing since Saturday, Feb. 18, and despite the efforts of search and rescue personnel, has yet to be located. Rain and high water levels have hampered operations.
Residents along the Holston River in Hawkins and Sullivan County are to be aware of the activities along the shore line and in the river. Boats, K-9, Drone and shoreline searches will be utilized.