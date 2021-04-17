After losing a whole season to the Covid-19 pandemic, the historic Netherland Inn will reopen to the public for tours beginning Saturday, May 1. Tours will be offered Saturdays and Sundays, May through October, at 1:00, 2:00, and 3:00. No reservation is required for weekend tours. Admission is $6.00 for adults and $4.00 for youth ages 7-17. Tours will begin at the visitor’s center off the parking lot behind the Inn at 2144 Netherland Inn Road, Kingsport. Guests are asked to wear a mask and to follow small-group protocols.
Come visit the historic three-story Inn which once housed such notables as Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson, and James K. Polk. Take a look back at life in the early 1800’s. Hear stories of the family who owned and operated this stagecoach stop for four generations. You may also visit the Hal Spoden Bank Barn Museum of Pioneer Transportation to see an exact replica of a stagecoach that might have stopped at this spot along the Great Stage Road. See the place where the first charter for the City of Kingsport was signed in 1822, combining Christianville and Rossville into King’s Port, William King’s boatyard on the Holston.
Weekday group tours for homeschool and public school classes, church groups, and civic clubs may be arranged by calling 423-245-5549. The schoolhouse cabin and the picnic pavilion on the grounds are available for rent for parties, showers, meetings, weddings, and other gatherings by calling 423-245-5449.
The historic Netherland Inn and Boatyard Complex is a registered national historic site and the only site on the National Register of Historic Places to have been both a boatyard and a stagecoach stop. The Netherland Inn Association is an all-volunteer organization supported by memberships, admissions, donations, and special events.
All proceeds go toward maintaining the Inn and buildings and to support the association’s mission to Preserve, Interpret, Educate, and Restore this integral piece of the history of Kingsport and the region.
Donations are gratefully accepted at The Netherland Inn, 2144 Netherland Inn road, 37660. For more information or to ask about volunteering, call 423-246-1104.