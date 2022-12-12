Although the County Commission approved funding earlier this year for Sheriff Ronnie Lawson to hire three new courthouse security officers, he’s still having trouble finding qualified candidates.
Last week a man entered the Hawkins County Courthouse carrying a crossbow and wearing a clown mask. Rogersville and Hawkins County officers quickly responded to the report of the man’s presence, and the courthouse was placed on lockdown.
When the suspect was later arrested he allegedly stated he’d been up several days on meth, and that he’d gone into the courthouse to kill the demons inside.
Lawson said he’s hired two of the three new courthouse security positions approved in the 2022-23 budget. At the moment the man entered the courthouse with a crossbow, however, there was no deputy in either the courthouse or annex.
“I’ve got one guard who is pregnant, and one off on surgery, and we’ve been dealing with the flue and COVID, so it’s hard to keep somebody there at all times,” Lawson said.
Security personnel is a big part of the plan for the courthouse, but they’re also awaiting final ARPA funding approval for security equipment, as well as architectural plans for security changes taking place at some of the offices.
The plan calls for installing Cameras and equipment estimated to cost $35,000, and door alarms would cost $3,500.
The commission’s Buildings Committee has also discussed adding secured entrances to county offices as part of a proposed renovation at the Courthouse Annex.
“The sooner that we can get those security measures and the cameras up, it’s going to help us,” Lawson said. “The biggest thing is for me to be able to keep the manpower down there to keep it as safe as we possibly can. We rotate officers in and out so we don’t have to be there all day. It depends on how many courts we have going at the Justice Center and Church Hill. We try our best to keep somebody there when we can.”
Lawson added, “I’m still having manpower issues. I’m down four patrol officers, and six SROs. I’ve got the money to pay for the position. I just can’t find anybody to fill them.”