Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed strong school safety legislation into law Wednesday morning and recognized the investment of more than $230 million to strengthen safety at public and private schools across Tennessee.
In response to this news Hawkins County of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review he is in full support of the Governor’s focus on enhancing school safety.
“I particularly support the funding for SROs, which up to this point, was partially funded through a grant,” Hixson said. “This grant required LEAs to self-fund in partnership with local law enforcement agencies. Having an armed, trained deputy/officer at every school is the single largest deterrent for those looking to cause harm.”
Regarding the hardening of school exteriors, Hixson noted that Hawkins County Schools has already budgeted and made progress on many of the projects the Governor sites as priorities.
“We have identified select, secured access points for staff at all sites,” Hixson said. “We have planned for and have ordered new exterior I doors. We have started to install safety film for school site windows. We have planned for, ordered, and secured supplies for safe public entrance vestibules.”
Hixson added, “If we are able to use the funds in his budget priorities, we are hopeful that the larger projects we need to address will qualify for this safety funding. For example, several older school sites will require architectural and engineering along with major construction in order to provide safe public entrance vestibules.”
Hixson said he doesn’t yet know how the new funds will be released, or how current projects will or will not qualify for the new funding.
‘An armed SRO for every public school’
“Nothing is more important than Tennessee students and teachers returning home from school safely each day,” said Gov. Lee. “Every year since 2019, we’ve worked with the General Assembly to prioritize school safety, and this year, we’ve passed significant measures to fund an armed SRO for every public school, enhance mental health support and boost physical security at public and private schools across Tennessee.”
At the beginning of the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Lee introduced a bill to strengthen physical security at every public school and enhance accountability in school safety protocols, in addition to an initial budget proposal that included $30 million for 122 Homeland Security agents to serve students at both public and private schools in every Tennessee county.
Following the tragic Covenant shooting, Gov. Lee worked with the General Assembly to enhance his legislation and increase funding in the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget to place an armed School Resource Officer (SRO) at every Tennessee public school, boost physical school security at public and private schools, and provide additional mental health resources for Tennesseans.
Enhanced School Safety Legislation
Enacts a multi-tiered accountability plan to ensure exterior doors are locked while students are present
Requires that private security guards receive active shooter training prior to being posted at schools
Requires every school district to establish threat assessment teams to ensure students are connected to support services and behavioral health professionals when appropriate
Requires every public and private school to develop annual safety plans, including a newly required incident command drill for school leaders and law enforcement
$230 Million in School Safety Funding
$30 million for more than 100 Homeland Security agents across all 95 counties to serve Tennesseans and students in both public and non-public schools
$140 million for one full-time, armed School Resource Officer (SRO) for every public school
$40 million for public school security upgrades
$14 million for private school security upgrades
$8 million for additional School-Based Behavioral Health Liaisons across the state
Special Legislative Session
Gov. Bill Lee had announced Monday that he will call for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene a special legislative session on August 21 to “strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights.”
“After speaking with members of the General Assembly, I am calling for a special session on August 21 to continue our important discussion about solutions to keep Tennessee communities safe and preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Gov. Lee. “There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health.”
Starting Monday, Tennesseans are invited to engage in the conversation by sharing feedback online.
The address is:
Gov. Lee will meet with legislators, stakeholders and Tennesseans throughout the summer to discuss practical solutions ahead of the special session.
The Governor’s office will issue a formal call ahead of the special session.