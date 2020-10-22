OCTOBER 24
THE HUMANE SOCIETY HORSE SEMINAR will be held Sat, October 24 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Sayrah Barn on Hwy 11W in Surgoinsville. Will feature Carla Culotta, a trainer from Knoxville, and Michael Hepler, a trainer and ex-bull rider from Surgoinsville. Event includes Horse Training Seminars, Food by Carnival Café, Petting Zoo, Vendors, Music by Victor Travis Phillips, Horse Rides, and Activities. Proceeds will benefit the Hawkins County Humane Shelter. Entry fee is $5
OCTOBER 26
6:00 P.M. HAWKINS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING
Pursuant to Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 60 & compliance with the Tennessee Open Meetings Act, this OCTOBER 26TH Hawkins County Commission meeting will be held both in person (as space allows) & via Zoom (telephone call) allowing access to members and the public. This meeting will be conducted either by in person attendance or electronic means in order to protect the public health, safety and welfare of Tennesseans in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
An agenda for this meeting, as well as the resolutions to be heard, are available for viewing at www.hawkinscountyclerk.com or by picking up a copy, during normal business hours, at the Hawkins County Clerk’s Office, 110 East Main Street, Rm 204, Rogersville, TN or the City/County Building, 300 Main Street, Church Hill, TN.
Per guidelines from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, persons attending/participating in this meeting via electronic means must identify themselves.
Hawkins County Commission Meeting – October 26, 2020
Time: 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US)
(LOGIN BEGINS AT 05:45 PM)
Attend via Telephone:
1 646 558 8656 US
Meeting ID: 987 0045 3461
Passcode: 242362
ATTENDEES WILL BE MUTED DURING THE MEETING BY THE HOST…WHEN YOU WISH TO BE RECOGNIZED, PLEASE UNMUTE YOUR TELEPHONE AND WAIT UNTIL YOU ARE RECOGNIZED TO SPEAK. THE HOST WILL PLACE YOU ON MUTE DURING THE MEETING TO ELIMINATE UNNECESSARY BACKGROUND NOISE. (This does not affect your ability to hear during the meeting.)
YOU MAY ATTEND THIS OCTOBER 26TH, 2020 MEETING IN PERSON (as space allows)
NOVEMBER 6
CURBSIDE SPAGHETTI DINNER PICK-UP ONLY: at St. Henry Catholic Church, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A hearty portion of spaghetti will be served with either meat or marinara sauce, salad and dressing, drink and dessert. All packaged and ready to go drive through and pick up. Call ahead at 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897. Orders accepted by phone starting November 5th or may drive-in. Cost is $10.