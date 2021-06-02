The Vardy Community Historical Society (VCHS) will be having its annual Heritage Day event this weekend. VCHS is the home to legendary Melungeon moonshiner “Big Haley’s” log cabin and the Vardy Church and Museum. The VCHS mission is to document the lives and history of the people and culture of the Vardy community and the contributions of the Presbyterians to Vardy.
Vardy Heritage Day offers more than music, crafts and food. It also offers a chance to meet others who are searching for age old ancestry answers.
Explorers who crossed the Appalachians after the American Revolution were startled to find what they described as “white people” already living here. The term “white” may have been used only to distinguish them from Native Americans; they did not dress, speak or live like the Native Americans. But the people who became known as Melungeons were often described as swarthy or olive-skinned.
The mystery of who these Melungeons are is a mystery to this day, even as their bloodlines are being quickly diluted. Some theorize they were freed slaves from Virginia who intermarried with other races. Some say they are also mixed with Native American ancestors. As Melungeons were often discriminated against socially and legally by neighbors who believed they were Blacks, they often described themselves as Portuguese, but there is scant evidence of that ancestry. Some say they came with, and deserted, explorer Hernando de Soto, others that they were shipwrecked somewhere off the coast of America. There are even those who believe Melungeons are a lost tribe of Israel.
A modern-day Melungeon told me that DNA analysis showed his Melungeon side was Irish, Native American and African.
The most common surnames of Melungeon families, known informally as “the tribes,” are Collins, Gibson (or Gipson), Mullins and Goins.
Vardy Valley and the community are named after an early settler, Vardemon Collins.
The Vardy Community Historical Society Inc. was chartered in 1998 in an effort to preserve the past for future generations and provide an avenue for oral histories to be shared and safeguarded. The help of The Nature Conservancy, Clinch-Powell RC&D, the Tennessee Humanities Council and many individual donations the restoration began.
The mission of the VCHS is to record the culture of families living in the valley and document the Presbyterian missionaries’ contribution to the health, education and religious needs of families from 1862 through 1974 and to encourage research into the Melungeons.
The Vardy Community Center was the result of the 1890s Presbyterian Mission Movement, and a church was constructed there in 1899.
Mary J. Rankin, a Presbyterian missionary from Scotland, lived in the community from1901 to 1946. She taught school, conducted church, worked as a nurse and midwife, started prenatal and postnatal care and taught first aid.
From 1920 until 1951, Rev. Chester F. Leonard and his wife Jospehine led the church and the community.
The last Presbyterian mission worker to serve the community for any length of time was Louise Avery, who taught Sunday school and directed art and drama projects. She served from 1958 to 1979.
Under the leadership of the missionaries, Vardy was the first community in Hancock County to have electricity; the first rural school in Tennessee to have electric sewing machines and audiovisuals; and the first school in Tennessee to teach vocational education. In fact, the Vardy School’s vocational program became the pilot for vocational education throughout the state.
Vardy Heritage Day is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is held at the Vardy Historical Society and Museum at 3845 Vardy Blackwater Road in Sneedville. There will be gospel, bluegrass and country music, crafts for sale, demonstrations and exhibits. There will also be food vendors for lunch. The day is not only for family and kin; everyone is welcome, so bring the family and enjoy a day out, tour the Vardy Museum and see the cabin of legendary Melungeon moonshiner “Big Haley.”