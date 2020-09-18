A Mooresburg man reports that two complete strangers came up to his home and asked him if they could come inside his camper to charge their phone. Once inside, while they were charging their phone, he offered them pizza. The two women charged their cell phone and left the camper. The alledged victim clains that his checkbook was on the counter when the women came in.
After a few days the man claims that he found that he had hardly any money left in his checking account, At his bank, he got a print out that showed a $500 deposit refund that had been used at a Knoxville TVA ECU in Morristown. The note was signed and the branch was able to provide video of the transaction.