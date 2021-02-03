(Rogersville) Two important Phipps Bend projects were discussed and two new board members were voted on at Thursday’s Hawkins County Industrial Board meeting. Calvin Clifton of the Mattern & Craig engineering firm reported on progress made on Phipps Bend lot 17, a 100-acre site in the industrial park. There are six tasks being performed for the site;
Phipps Bend Lot 17 – Additional Due Diligence Study and Infrastructure Engineering
• Task 1 – Threatened and Endangered Species Survey – complete – No issues. Mist Net Bat Survey is not required – saving up to $57,500 for other tasks
• Task 2A – Cultural/Archeological Surveys – complete – No issues — pending TVA approval. Phase II tasks will not be required – saving up to $46,960 for other tasks
• Task 2B – Water Supply Study – First Utility District (FUD)/Surgoinsville Utility District (SUD) Hydraulic Model – approx. 30% complete
•Task 3A – Drainage Ditch Relocation Feasibility – approx. 10% complete
• Task 3B – Sanitary Sewer Relocation – approx. 10% complete
• Task 4A – Ancillary Area Assessments – 0%
• Task 4B – Geotech of Ancillary Areas – 0%
• Task 5 – Site Grading Plan – 0%
• Task 6 – Additional Services: Rail Design – awaiting signed agreements
Clifton also discussed the water tank and water distribution system project;
Phipps Bend Water Tank and Water Distribution System Improvements Project –
• Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has approved the plans, specifications, and bid documents — 100% complete
• Awaiting final environmental review and approval by the First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) and USDA Rural Development (USDA-RD) – environmental documentation should be reviewed and possibly approved by early next week
• USDA-RD will then finalize documents for bidding
• This work is being performed for the Surgoinsville Utility District (SUD) — the owner/operator bidding of the water system in the industrial park and surrounding area
In other action, the board voted on candidates to fill two vacant seats on the board. Three candidates were considered, with Orville Armstrong and Paul Key getting the most votes. Their names will be brought before the industrial committee at its next meeting.