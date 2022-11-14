Having an adult child on meth was difficult enough for Stephanie Jarnigan but having him missing is worse. She tells of sleepless nights and constant worry.
Tommy Albritton had been doing well in Knoxville’s Volunteer For Recovery Rehab as he struggled to overcome addiction.
Though he was court ordered into the program, Jarnigan tells the Review, ”He liked it there. He spent 10 months there and he was doing well. Then he met a girl, the wrong girl, and he started using again.”
The rehab was understanding and continued his treatment program but Albritten fell into a depression after his relapse.
He went to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for further evaluation but they released him. Albritton, a Rogersville native, left on March 10 and returned to Knoxville where he was last seen.
His mother tells what her life is like with him missing and no closure.
“Something serious has happened,” Jarnigan said. “If he’s dead I want to bring him home. If he’s strung out I want to help him. Someone has seen something–knows something.”
A Desperate Mother
Jarnigan says the stigma from an adult addict who had his share of trouble with the law may have delayed a missing person’s report she had asked for. He was not reported missing until March 15. The truck he was driving was found in Del Rio on Wolf Creek Road near a park trail.
His cell phone was found by a jogger. March 10 was the last time Albritton had sent a text or made a call. There are no suspects and no leads and his Mother remains desperate for answers.
Jarnigan’s very first thought was he might have overdosed somewhere. “I have a gut feeling he is deceased. But I do not understand why we can’t find his body. Then I second guess myself. Maybe he is alive out there. But why wouldn’t he call me? He has always stayed in touch with me no matter what.”
Scams For The Reward
She wonders why the police in Newport never bothered to fingerprint the truck and she wonders if the addiction stigma was why. She says she feels like no one really cared. In an effort to find answers as to his disappearance she has gathered $5,000 in donations for a reward leading to finding him. Unfortunately, the reward has led to scams.
The first call came in to Jarnigan with the caller claiming to have kidnapped her son. He wanted a $500 gift card for her son’s safe return. If she refused he would send her pictures of her dead son.
The next also claimed to have him held hostage in exchange for money and she was instructed how to send it. All callers have demanded money in some form. Jarnigan actually believed one and offered to meet him with $1,000 cash in hand for the exchange. But when she mentioned bringing her husband he declined.
“There is nothing more painful than to get a little hope and then find out it is a scam attempt,” Jarnigan said. “How anyone can try to take advantage of a desperate Mother I’ll never understand. But the scammers are out there and yes it hurts me.”
The last scam call was in April.
“All of the calls were pure torture giving false hopes. One caller flat out said, Your son’s life isn’t worth $500 to you?”
”I just need answers”
Next, in desperation Jarnigan turned to two different psychics. One told her his friends were bad news but she couldn’t see more. The other told her she was sure her son was deceased over a bad drug deal. Still, no leads or answers came as Jarnigan was searching for.
When asked how she is holding up, she tells the Review, “It has caused enough stress to end my marriage. I just need answers. ”I have not had a good night’s sleep since he disappeared. My life is not the same anymore.”
Albritton is 34 years old. He is 5’ 9” tall with dirty blonde hair, last seen wearing a camo zip up hoodie and black pants in Knoxville.
If you have any information about him, please call James Hammonds with the Surgoinsville Police Department at (423) 345-2316. The $5,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to his recovery.