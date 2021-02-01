January 25
A Rogersville resident reported that while she was out of town a break-in occurred at her residence. The door was kicked in, and various items were missing. Those items included her passport, a ring, a watch and bank statements. The stolen property was valued at $565.00
A resident of Church Hill contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report harassing phone calls from an individual known to her. The caller made threats to harm the victim, and she curses. The calls continue although the victim has asked the caller to stop calling.
A Dayton resident called the Sheriff’s Office to report that a motorhome she had parked at a Surgoinsville residence with the owner’s permission, was stolen by property owners who stated that they had not heard from her since around Thanksgiving and that it was considered to be abandoned. She reported that the paperwork for the motorhome purchase was in the vehicle and that she had not signed the title or registered it in here name yet. She does not have proof of her purchase. She was referred for private prosecution.
A laptop computer was reported as stolen after the owner loaned it on 1/11 to an individual known to her. A check of the ISP showed that the computer was located in Kingsport. She has attempted to make contact with the individual to no avail. She was advised to speak with the clerk concerning prosecution.
Clothing, with a reported value of $150, was reported to have been taken from a Rogersville residence. The victim believes that another individual who had been living in the house may have removed it when she moved out.
Deputies were dispatched to a Mooresburg residence after a third party reported seeing an unknown male subject with a firearm. Jamie Lee Langston, Mooresburg, was observed with a black handgun by the deputies. He was noted to be unsteady on his feet and was making statements that did not make any sense. A Terry search was conducted for the officer’s safety. A glass jar containing a green leafy substance, believed to be marijuana was observed in Langston’s back pocket. He reported that “the children” must have planted it on him. He reported that in addition to the handgun, he also had a rifle in the front seat. Rolling papers, a straw and a glass pipe, commonly used to consume narcotics were also found. A silver grinder with green residue was located on the ground next to his truck. Langston was charged with public intoxication, Possession of Schedule 6, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a gun by an intoxicated person and was transported to the jail.
January 26
A Church Hill resident reported the theft of an air compressor, guitar and stereo system from her property. She believes that she knows the individual responsible for the theft. The name of that individual and his girlfriend were provided to the officer. The deputy spoke with a neighbor who reported that she saw a black car parked at the bottom of the victim’s driveway, and that a male suspect matching the description of the individual named by the victim was observed running up the driveway. She reported seeing that vehicle and another, reported to belong to the suspect’s girlfriend, on the property before.
A Mooresburg resident reported a black trailer stolen from his property. After he looked at his video cameras, he saw that on 1/17/21 at 11:41 p.m. an older model truck backed up and took the trailer. The trailer was valued at $5,000.