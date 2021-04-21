A man allegedly fought with sheriffs deputies trying to save him early Tuesday as he “dangled” over the bridge spanning Interstate 81 on Gap Creek Road.
Randall G. Greene, 57, of 883 Mohawk Road, Bulls Gap, was pulled to safety by deputies. Greene was charged with possession of a Schedule III drug, public intoxication and driving on a suspended/revoked license-9th offense.
Deputies responded about 12:35 a.m. Monday to a vehicle fire in the 900 block of Gap Creek Road and found “(Greene) dangling over the interstate bridge,” Deputy Luke Fields said in a report.
As deputies tried to pull Greene back into the bridge, he began to fight them “and was screaming about delusions where someone was attempting to kill him,” the report said.
Greene told deputies he believed they were trying to throw him from the bridge.
“Deputies continuously attempted to assure the individual that we were attempting to keep him from falling, but the suspect continued to fight deputies and prevent himself from being pulled back up onto the bridge,” the report said.
After fighting with Greene for several minutes and trying to prevent him from falling to the busy interstate below, he “was finally pulled back across the railing onto the bridge,” the report said.
Greene showed several signs of intoxication and was taken into custody. Half an orange pill that Greene said was Suboxone was found in a plastic bag in one of his pants pockets.
Greene allegedly admitted to driving the burning vehicle to Gap Creek Road.
A witness told deputies that he drove up on the burning pickup truck and saw Greene “in the bed of the truck while it was on fire, waving his arms stating he was trying to blow the fire out.”
The witness told deputies that he “attempted to talk the suspect into leaving the flaming vehicle several times but the suspect continuously refused.”
After being pulled from he bridge, Greene was medically cleared by Greene County-Greeneville EMS and taken to the Greene County Detention Center.
Greene was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
Mosheim firefighters also responded to the call and assisted in getting Greene off the bridge.