Mike Herrell hopes to use his final meeting on the Hawkins County Commission Monday evening to correct an oversight in the 2022-23 budget and hopefully improve the lives of 32 county employees.
Last month the Hawkins County Commission approved a 2022-23 budget that included a 9 percent COLA (cost of living adjustment) to the salaries of non-elected county employee paid from the county general fund budget.
That would include courthouse and county office staff, the sheriff’s office, and employees of the solid waste department.
What it didn’t include was a 9 percent COLA for the 32 employees of the Hawkins County Highway Department who are paid from a separate county transportation budget.
On Monday Herrell introduced an out-of-order resolution that would give the Highway Department employees a 9 percent COLA as well.
County finance director Eric Buchanan told the Review that increasing the salary of all 32 highway department employees by 9 percent will increase expenditures in the 2022-23 fiscal year by $102,624.
The 9 percent COLA for the rest of the county employees cost an additional $747,627. That COLA was also was part of the reason the commission also approved a 15 cent property tax increase last month, to increase pay for underpaid county employees.
Herrell told the Review Tuesday he believes it’s discrimination to give some county employees a 9 percent COLA, but not all county employees.
“I know the sheriff’s department and other departments are underpaid, but you really ought to look at the Highway Department because they’re really underpaid for what they do,” Herrell said. “As a commissioner I’ve always tried to help the Highway Department because in the winter time it feels good when you can wake up in the morning and get to work. They’re out all night, and two or three nights at a time some days, and I feel like since they’re county employees they deserve it like all the rest of them.”
This out-of-order resolution will come up for consideration at the end of the Aug. 29 commission meeting, but will require unanimous approval from the commission to be added to the agenda.
Monday’s commission meeting will is the final meeting for several commissioners including Herrell.
In September the commission reduces from 21 members to 14 members, of whom eight are returning commissioners and six are newcomers.
Some of the 13 outgoing commissioners chose not to run for re-election, one was defeated, and two, including Herrell, ran unsuccessfully for County Mayor.
