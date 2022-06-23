Last week the massively outnumber Hawkins County jail staff broke up an inmate fight which caused one jail officer to be covered in the blood of an inmate.
It was a scary scenario, not just because there are as few as four jail officers on duty at night in a jail that, as of Tuesday, had a population of 278 inmates.
It was also scary because many inmates are intravenous drug users who contract incurable, highly communicable diseases such as hepatitis.
The deputy in question was being tested this week to determine if he caught anything from the inmate’s blood.
Hawkins County jailers take on a lot of risk for only $12 per hour. The jail has been a revolving door for employees for the past decade who receive training and experience in Hawkins County only to leave for higher paying jobs elsewhere.
That’s why Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and Chief Deputy Tony Allen have requested an additional $145,000 from the county commission in the 2022-23 budget to increase pay for jailers.
That new money would allow the sheriff to equalize jailer pay with road deputies, who begin at slightly over $15 per hour.
That request made it past the first draft of the budget earlier this month, and on Wednesday was approved to move on to the third draft of the budget. But, it’s still far from approved.
Before members of the Budget Committee made their final decision on the jailer pay increase, however, Lawson wanted them to hear from a couple of jailers who these changes would directly affect.
”I’m going to have to go to a different county”
With five years on the job, jail deputy Austin McGinnis is the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office’s senior jail officers at his rank. McGinnis was one of two jail deputies who addressed the Budget Committee Wednesday.
McGinnis told the committee that due to the low pay he’s looking for another job.
“I’m not the only one,” McGinnis said. “There’s multiple people on my shift considering the same thing. I love working for the county I live in, but it’s to the point where I’m going to have to go to a different county just to pay my bills. I’m living from check to check.”
McGinnis said he brings home $804 every two weeks, and he’s at the point where he will have to drop his health insurance coverage just to keep his bills paid.
Commissioner Jason Roach asked McGinnis if he has a plan if he gets sick.
“I don’t, and I’ve been having health problems that are related to the job,” McGinnis said. “But, that’s something I’m going to have to cut back on. I actually moved back in with my parents, still trying to make ends meet. I’m still struggling.”
McGinnis added, “I’ve trained a lot of COs (corrections officers) up there now … but it’s to the point where I’m going to have to give it up. I hate to because they’re my family. They treat me like family, and that’s the reason I’ve stayed as long as I have.”
”An officer who was covered in blood”
Jail deputy Michael Davis told the committee he’s been at the Hawkins County Jail since Nov. 1.
As a military veteran he receives health care from the VA. He wouldn’t be able to afford health insurance offered by the HCSO.
Davis told the committee a lot of jail officers are in the same position.
“I spoke to some last night,” Davis said. “They’re either having to get rid of their insurance or go to other jobs. They just can’t afford it.”
Davis helped break up the inmate fight last week, which was an eye-opening situation for him.
“We had an officer who was covered in blood, and the inmate ended up having Hepatitis C,” Davis said. “He had to go get tested. It’s kind of a regular thing. There’s going to be fights there. You have people coming in who are high on drugs. It’s like a revolving door. They just keep coming.”
The jail is budgeted to have 40 officers, but as of Wednesday the jail has eight jailer positions open. In just his short time with the HCSO Davis said he’s seen his coworkers being trained by the HCSO, and then moving on to higher paying jobs in other counties.
“It’s kind of a taxing job, mentally and physically,” Davis said. “A lot of people cant justify having to go through some of the stuff we have to deal with for the pay rate, especially with insurance.”
The jail is still in “crisis mode”
Davis’s economic situation will get tougher when his wife has to leave her job to give birth in September.
He added, “I’m scraping the bottom when it comes to being able to stay here. It sucks because I love working for the community I love working for the sheriff’s office. The leadership we have there is one of the big reasons some of us try to stay. Compared to some other places I’ve worked, I haven’t found a whole lot of other supervisors who fight the way they do for everything we have or what we can get. I love working there and it would really be unfortunate if I had to go to a different department or completely change fields just because we can’t sustain.”
Allen told the Committee that the jail is still in “crisis mode” due to the staff shortage. They’re hoping that increasing starting pay to the same level as road deputies will help the jail attract more employees and keep the ones they have.