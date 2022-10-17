Judge John Dugger approved a Judicial Diversion on a 2020 home invasion case Friday in Hawkins County Criminal Court based on the extenuating circumstances which led the incident.
Daniel Dakota Boyd, 27, of Mooresburg, pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated burglary and aggravated assault in connection with a June 20, 2020 armed home invasion in which Boyd reportedly fired a rifle.
Public defender Russell Maddox noted, however that Boyd’s actions were the result of abuse that his 3-year-old nephew had suffered.
Prior to the incident Boyd had reportedly been informed that the child had been neglected and abused.
The child was in the custody of its maternal grandmother who had reportedly allowed the child to become exposed to meth. Based on a Department of Children Services investigation, both the child and the grandmother subsequently tested positive for meth.
Maddox noted that Boyd had gone to the residence to retrieve the child and confront the grandmother when the incident occurred. Maddox further stated that Boyd was young and didn’t handle the situation properly, and has learned from the experience.
The Attorney General’s office also reported to the court that the alleged victims in this case can’t be located.
Judge Dugger noted that based on Boyd’s previous clean criminal record, and the extenuating circumstances which led to the incident, who would grant the Judicial Diversion.
Boyd was sentenced three years on probation, and the firearm was forfeited to the state. If Boyd completes the conditions of his probation he can petition the court to expunge his record.
Other Friday Guilty Pleas
Timothy Shawn Dennis, 43, of Eidson was sentenced to three years, 364 days of which must be served in jail and the rest on probation, as well as $920 in fines for attempted possession of meth with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony evading arrest, no insurance and no driver’s license.
Hunter Dakota Lynn Gorley, 21, of Kingsport was sentenced to three years for Class C felony tampering with evidence and fined $250. Gorley has served 419 days in jail and will be permitted to compete his sentence on probation. As a condition of his probation he must either be employed full time or be a full time student. He was also granted a Judicial Diversion so if he completes the terms of his probation he can have his record expunged. Charges including possession of meth with intent to delver, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest were dismissed.