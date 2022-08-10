Jail, 911 bucks

On July 25 prior to the budget and tax increase vote HCSO corrections officer Michael Davis, right, stood before the County Commission with Sheriff Ronnie Lawson to describe the hardship he and fellow jailers were experiencing due ot low pay. 

 Jeff Bobo

The 15 cent property tax increase approved by the County Commission on July 25 was a tough pill to swallow, but commissioners can take comfort in knowing the impact was immediately felt at the jail and Central Dispatch.

Trending Recipe Videos