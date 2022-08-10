The 15 cent property tax increase approved by the County Commission on July 25 was a tough pill to swallow, but commissioners can take comfort in knowing the impact was immediately felt at the jail and Central Dispatch.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Review that his office started receiving job applications for corrections officers the day after the budget was approved.
As of Wednesday three jail officers who had resigned due to low pay had been re-hired. Lawson said he currently has five openings in the Jail and two vacant road deputy positions.
Among the recurring new expenses approved in 2022-23 budget last month was more than $1 million to address salaries. Every county employee paid from the General Fund, including from the Sheriff’s Office, received a 9 percent Cost of Living Adjustment.
Another $145,000 was allocated to increase jailer salaries equivalent on the pay scale to road deputies. Previously Jail positions started around $12 per hour, but thanks to additional funding approved by the commission their starting salary is more than $15 per hour.
Experience and training are two things Lawson wants in his officers. He said the returning three jail officers bring their previous experience and training and make the jail safer for their fellow officers, as well as inmates.
Lawson said the impact of the July 25 budget approval was immediate.
“We started receiving applications the next day, and we’ve been getting them in every day since,” Lawson told the Review Wednesday. “I can also see a difference in the department as a whole. Morale is higher now than it's been in a long time. My officers appreciate these raises because they want to stay here and work in Hawkins County.”
Lawson added, “They enjoy working here, but it just got to the point some of them couldn’t stay because they couldn’t support their families on what we pay. There is no substitute for experience and training, and we can’t afford to lose good people the way we have in the past. Hopefully with these raises we’re going to be able to keep good people in these positions.”
The commission also approved an additional $232,000 to the annual contribution to Hawkins County Central Dispatch.
Hawkins County 911 director Lynn Campbell said he needed the money to hire eight new dispatchers, essentially doubling his staff, as well as increase starting pay for dispatchers from $13 to $15 per hour.
As with the HCSO, Central dispatch was losing employees to higher paying jobs elsewhere, and couldn’t find replacements. The industry standard for a county with Hawkins County's population is four dispatchers per shift, but Campbell only had enough staff to have two dispatchers per shift.
Campbell told the Review that as of Wednesday he’d received 15 dispatcher job applications since the budget was approved, and hired one new dispatcher who is currently in training.
"The additional funding has allowed the District to revise its pay scale to be more comparable with surrounding Districts,” Campbell told the Review. “We are starting to see applications turned in from applicants with qualifications that would make them a good candidate as an emergency communications specialist. Testing will begin in a few days. This increase has been a huge influence on the quality of life for the current employees.”
Campbell added, “We had employees that would literally have to check their bank account to see if they had enough money to eat after paying their bills, which should never be the case for people working in public safety. I’ve seen an overall increase in moral and enjoyment to just be at work with the current employees. I’d like to thank the Mayor and County Budget Director for all their help and the County Commissioners that believed in our headset heroes and supported this historical increase for the District.”