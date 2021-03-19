It appears someone is stealing exhaust equipment from vehicles in the Rogersville area.
On March 14, James Skeen of Mt. Carmel returned to Melinda Ferry Boat Ramp after a day of fishing. When he trailered his boat and started his vehicle, he noticed it was extremely loud, and upon examination he realized someone had sawed off his catalytic converter.
The next day, Scott Farmer of Rogersville said two of his abandoned vehicles had been vandalized. The catalytic converter had been removed from a Mitsubishi Montero, and the exhaust manifold had been halfway sawed off a Ford Taurus.
According to Allstate Insurance, thieves target catalytic converters because they contain precious metals like platinum, palladium or rhodium.