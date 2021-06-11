Donors who have help a local organization reopen its doors will get a public pat on the back this weekend.
Price Public Community Center will hold an open house on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is located at 203 W Spring St. in Rogersville.
All continued supporters and new supporters are invited.
The day will feature light refreshments, food vendors, games, door prizes, gift certificates, a bike raffle, a cake walk, popcorn and cotton candy, DJ-ing with Chuck, balloon animals and face painting. Door prizes will be given away every 30 minutes.
There will also be tournaments with prizes, including corn hole and horseshoes at 2 p.m. and basketball at 3 p.m.
All outdoor activities will be held at Swift Park.
Price Public Community Center and Swift Museum recognizes the contributions and educational experiences of the Black residents of Rogersville, and this event is being held to mark Juneteenth, officially honored as the date of Black emancipation.
On June 19, 1865, General Order No. 3 was announced by Union Army general Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom from slavery in Texas.