Shades of the past will pay a friendly visit downtown this weekend at the Vintage Market.
Vintage Market is a unique vintage-inspired outdoor market blending vintage treasures, architectural pieces and forgotten antiques with newer, sophisticated finds. Vintage Market will feature one-of-a-kind mixed media art, vintage architectural salvage, repurposed finds, upcycled home and garden decor, jewelry, clothing, gifts and exclusive products.
Vintage Market organizers say the event provides the opportunity to display your talent and passion. Is your style shabby chic, cottage, or farmhouse? Vintage Market allows you the opportunity to explore your own creativity and personal home style.
Craft booths will line the streets of the beautiful streets of Historic Downtown Rogersville, taking place rain or shine. While in town visit local eateries for your dining pleasure. The beautiful Hale Springs Inn, circa 1824, features McKinney’s Tavern for lunch, dinner, or drinks. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music (weather permitting).
Entry deadline for the market was June 4, but applications will be taken on a first-come basis after this date.