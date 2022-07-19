Rogersville Building Inspector Steve Nelson told the BMA at its July 12 meeting there is currently “a tremendous amount of residential in B-2”, despite the fact that residences aren’t permitted within that zone. The new ordinance legalizes residences above the ground floor in areas zone B-2 like the Rogersville Local Artists Gallery shown here at the corner of Main street and Church Street.
There may already be numerous residences within Rogersville B-2 (central business district) zone, but they won’t officially be legal until the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approves a new proposed ordinance.
At its July 12 meeting the BMA voted 6-0 to approve the first reading of an ordinance amending the B-2 zoning regulations to allow single or multi-family dwellings provided that all residential units are above the ground floor and comply with all fire and building codes.
Rogersville Building Inspector Steve Nelson told the BMA there is currently “a tremendous amount of residential in B-2”.
“Right now B-2 doesn’t allow any residential whatsoever,” Nelson said. “The Planning Commission decided to allow residential in B-2 if it’s on the second floor. That way it’s not going to take away from anything retail on the first floor.”
Nelson added, “The second floor can be residential, and we’ve probably got 20 in town, and that’s the reason we wanted to make that change.”
The BMA is required to approve an ordinance on three readings before it is finalized.
In other business
Agreed to advertise for bids on a SCAG mower and a Kubota utility vehicle which were included in the 2022-23 budget.
City Recorder Glenn Hutchens told the board he wants to get the orders in as soon as possible.
“I wanted to get started ordering it because we don’t know when we’re going to get some things,” Hutchens said. “A lot of things have a six month lead time, so we want to big out specifically for a SCAG type mower and a Kubota type utility (vehicle). (The utility vehicle) will give Buildings and Grounds something, instead of taking trucks around town, and we’re going to have it to where during Heritage Days it can be used for things like that. It will be a benefit to the town.”
Agreed to appoint Matt Smith to the Historic Preservation Board to replace recently deceased member Joyce Simon.
Agreed to surplus a 2002 Crown Victoria patrol car.