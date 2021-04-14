Kids are waiting... for wishes and for hope. They need your help.
This year we’ve all had a glimpse of what it feels like to wait for hope.
Those feelings of fear and isolation are all too familiar for wish kids like Kylie. This April, World Wish Month, you can bring hope to children waiting for wishes.
Last year, 12-year-old Kylie was diagnosed with cancer and spent 57 days in the hospital. She went from playing volleyball to re-learning how to walk after surgery. Now, she’s waiting for her wish to come true.
A wish like Kylie’s begins with hope. And hope begins with you.
Right now kids like Kylie are fighting a critical illness in East Tennessee and counting the days until their wishes come true. We need your help before April 29 — World Wish Day — to grant their wishes and change their lives.
Create Hope. Donate Today.
Send your donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee | 6700 Baum Drive, Suite 7, Knoxville, TN 37919