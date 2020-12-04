NASHVILLE — Nurture the Next, a nonprofit organization that provides parenting support to vulnerable families statewide, will expand its evidence-based home visiting program (EBHV) to five new counties with a grant award drawn from surplus federal funds intended to help lift families out of poverty.
Tennessee has accrued $741 million of unused funds from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. Gov. Bill Lee, with approval from the Finance Committee Chairs of the Tennessee General Assembly, recently allocated $14 million annually from the surplus to the Tennessee Department of Health to expand access to EBHV across the state. Nurture the Next will receive $6 million over three years from this allocation, adding services in Rutherford, Wilson, Bledsoe, Fentress and Meigs counties.
“We are extremely grateful to our state’s leadership for recognizing the powerful impact of home visiting, and using a portion of the TANF surplus funds to increase the number of safe and healthy households for children in Tennessee,” Kristen Davis, President and CEO of Nurture the Next, said.
“Poverty and health risks that lead to poverty are generational—passed down from parents to their children and so on. Evidence-based home visiting helps to break this cycle by giving children in low-income homes a better chance to succeed in life. We do this by equipping parents with the skills and knowledge to create safe, stable and nurturing environments for their children. Children that are raised in stable families do better academically, are shown to be more financially successful and contribute more to society. The outcomes of home visiting are immediate and proven, such as keeping kids out of foster care, ensuring children have access to proper medical care, and helping families become self-sufficient. With the economic hardship brought on by the pandemic that has also cutoff many families from a number of social supports, the need for our services has never been greater,” she said.
Research shows that taxpayers save up to $5.70 for every $1 invested in EBHV programs. This is accomplished by reducing dependency on and need for other social services, including child protection, special education, and interactions with the criminal justice system.
“Not having enough to eat, not having a consistent space to call home or not having access to medical care are just some of the major stresses experienced by those living in poverty. These challenges can be overwhelming for an adult, but imagine what they’re like to experience as a child, when you have no ability to control any of these factors. Living in poverty increases the likelihood that children will experience toxic stress—a serious condition that impedes their development and ability to learn,” Davis said.
EBHV is proven to reduce the risks of toxic stress on children, identified as a key prevention strategy by the CDC. Nurture the Next currently offers home visiting services in 15 Tennessee counties with this expansion bringing the total to 20.
Nurture the Next also provides parenting classes to families in crisis, a text message-based mentorship program for new moms, and a statewide parent helpline available to anyone statewide 24/7 by calling 1-800-CHILDREN.
ABOUT NURTURE THE NEXT: Nurture the Next works to see all children in Tennessee thriving in safe, stable, and nurturing families and communities. Nurture the Next is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization that serves all 95 counties in Tennessee. More information about Nurture the Next can be found online at www.NurtureTheNext.org.