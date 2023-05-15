UPDATE: Angie Stanley announced Monday she is withdrawing from the race.
"After praying and consulting with my family and the decision of the Johnson County Commission, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for Tennessee State House District 3. I respect the Commission's appointment of Timothy Hill and wish him the best. I am beyond grateful for the tremendous outpour of support our campaign received. I intend to keep a close eye on his performance, both in terms of his voting record and his representation of our district's interests and needs. I will continue to advocate for limited government at every level and encourage everyone in Northeast Tennessee to get involved."
------------
Original Story:
Three Republicans and one Democrat have qualified for the June 22 special primary election to fill the District 3 Tennessee House of Representatives vacancy created by the resignation last month of Scotty Campbell.
Campbell, of Mountain City, resigned April 20 amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Aside from the eastern portion of Hawkins County, Distrcit 3 encompasses all of Johnson County, a portion of Carter County, and a stretch of Sullivan County that connects Johnson County to Hawkins County.
Timothy Hill, of Kingsport, has been appointed by the Johnson County Commission to fill that seat pending the outcome of the Aug. 3 special general election.
Hill will be challenged in the June 22 GOP primary by Angie Stanley of Kingsport, and Stacy Vaughan of Kingsport.
Democrat Lori Love of Kingsport is the lone candidate in the Democrat primary and will face the winner of the GOP primary on Aug. 3.
The total number of registered voters in TN House District 3 is 46,980 divided among the four counties as follows:
Sullivan County: 18,488
Johnson County: 11,359
Hawkins County: 10,228
Carter County with 6,905
Early voting for the June 22 primary wil be held June 2-17 at the Clay Masonic Lodge, 111 Hamilton Street, Church Hill, Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on Saturdays June 3, 10, and 17 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Review will publish candidate profiles shortly before the beginning of early voting.
Hawkins County precincts included in the June 22 primary and Aug. 3 general election are: Allandale, Carters Valley, Church Hill, Keplar/Dykes, McPheeters Bend, Mount Carmel, Surgoinsville. Upper Beech, and Wallace.
June 22 voting hours at these precincts is 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.