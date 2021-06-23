Henry Cho

Henry Cho to perform in Greeneville July 23.

Comedian Henry Cho will appear at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville on Friday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Cho’s TV credits include appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show,

CBS’s The Late, Late, Show, and NBC’s Young Comedians Special. He

served two years as host of NBC’s Friday Night Videos and had many

guest roles on various network sitcoms. Cho was co-creator, coproducer

and co-writer of “The Henry Cho Show” on GAC. Cho’s one

hour Comedy Central Special, “What’s That Clickin Noise?” is currently

running and available on Netflix. Cho can also be heard daily on

Sirrus, XM, Blue Collar Radio and Pandora. He’s also a regular

performer at the Grand Ole Opry. Some of Cho’s film credits include

Universal’s McHale’s Navy with Tom Arnold and David Allen Greer; Say

It Isn’t So with Heather Graham and Sally Field; and Material Girls with

Hilary Duff and Angelica Houston produced by Madonna.

Cho was the keynote entertainer for the 59th Annual Radio &

Television Correspondents’ Dinner in DC and has worked extensively

with Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood, Reba and

many, others. Cho’s clean comedy is so versatile that he can headline

Vegas and then tour with Michael W. Smith.

Cho filmed the Faith-based Indy film “Saving Faith” released by Lions

Gate in which he co-starred and also co-produced. Cho was

nominated for best supporting actor in a feature film by the

International Christian Film Festival. More recently, Cho completed

filming movie “The Farmer and the Belle-Saving Santaland." In 2019

he shot a TV pilot, "Double Occupancy," and also the film, "Cheyenne."

Currently he's working on his own sitcom with Triple Horse Studios the

guys behind "The Case for Christ."