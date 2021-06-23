Comedian Henry Cho will appear at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville on Friday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m.
Cho’s TV credits include appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show,
CBS’s The Late, Late, Show, and NBC’s Young Comedians Special. He
served two years as host of NBC’s Friday Night Videos and had many
guest roles on various network sitcoms. Cho was co-creator, coproducer
and co-writer of “The Henry Cho Show” on GAC. Cho’s one
hour Comedy Central Special, “What’s That Clickin Noise?” is currently
running and available on Netflix. Cho can also be heard daily on
Sirrus, XM, Blue Collar Radio and Pandora. He’s also a regular
performer at the Grand Ole Opry. Some of Cho’s film credits include
Universal’s McHale’s Navy with Tom Arnold and David Allen Greer; Say
It Isn’t So with Heather Graham and Sally Field; and Material Girls with
Hilary Duff and Angelica Houston produced by Madonna.
Cho was the keynote entertainer for the 59th Annual Radio &
Television Correspondents’ Dinner in DC and has worked extensively
with Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood, Reba and
many, others. Cho’s clean comedy is so versatile that he can headline
Vegas and then tour with Michael W. Smith.
Cho filmed the Faith-based Indy film “Saving Faith” released by Lions
Gate in which he co-starred and also co-produced. Cho was
nominated for best supporting actor in a feature film by the
International Christian Film Festival. More recently, Cho completed
filming movie “The Farmer and the Belle-Saving Santaland." In 2019
he shot a TV pilot, "Double Occupancy," and also the film, "Cheyenne."
Currently he's working on his own sitcom with Triple Horse Studios the
guys behind "The Case for Christ."