The Heritage Alliance is excited to kick-off a new dining experience in Jonesborough with its Summer Supper series. The suppers will take place from May to September on five different historic lawns. Summer Suppers is an exclusive series and seating is very limited. Tickets for Summer Suppers can be purchased through the Town of Jonesborough’s ticketing website at jonesborough.com/tickets.
The first Summer Supper will take place on May 22 at 6 p.m. at February Hill, located at 102 W. College Street. Tickets for the event are $45 per person. This includes a lovely three course-meal, as well as beverages, live music, and a chance to explore the grounds and sections of the home. Other dates and locations include: June 12 on Spring Street, July 24 at the Warner Institute, August 14 at the Historic Embree Farm in Telford, and September 18 at a home on East Main Street. All suppers will start at 6 p.m., and tickets for each supper are limited to 26 guests. If you are interested in attending more than one supper, you must purchase separate tickets for each date. The Heritage Alliance will observe all CDC safety guidelines throughout the event. Supper locations are subject to change.
The Summer Suppers represent a new fundraiser for the Heritage Alliance. The funds from ticket sales will help the non-profit organization continue their educational programs, whether they be in-person or virtual. Ticket sales are non-refundable, but they are considered a donation. In the case of inclement weather, tents will be utilized on the lawn and the Heritage Alliance will only reschedule the event in case of extreme or dangerous weather.
The Heritage Alliance hopes you will consider spending a summer evening in Tennessee’s Oldest Town.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical, and cultural heritage of the region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences. For more information, visit the website at heritageall.org or call the office at 423-753-9580.