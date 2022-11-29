A 21-year-old Rogersville man is facing child abuse and assault charges as a result of an alleged attack on a 13-year-old boy that occurred at the Rogersville City Park last week.
The victim’s mother reported to Rogersville Police Department Officer Wesley Seals that Michael Tyler Downs, 21, 201 Manis Road, Rogersville, had been threatening on social media to shoot or assault her son.
The son reported that on Nov. 21 he observed Downs at Rogersville City Park near the creek who motioned for the son to come over to him.
Downs allegedly stated if the son didn’t come to him he’d “Blow him back”. The son stated he was afraid not to go due to the alleged shooting threats.
“(The son) stated that when he approached downs he tried to keep his distance, but Downs closed the space and struck him to the ground, and punched him several times in the back and side of the head,” Seals stated in his report. “(The boy) stated that after Downs assaulted him he rolled (the boy’s) body down into the creek. (The boy) felt that he was in extreme danger of serious bodily injury.”
A video of the alleged assault was taken by one of the son’s friends. The son picked Downs out of a photo array and identified him as his attacker, Seals reported.
Downs was arraigned Nov. 21 and ordered held on $5,000 bond pending his next court appearance set for Jan. 11.
Two front teeth chipped
Miguel Angel Hernandez, 23, 3805 Reardon Lane, Kingsport, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with felony assault as a result of an incident in which his wife’s two front teeth were chipped.
Hernandez reportedly told KPD Officer Tyler Arnett he and his wife were arguing. He stated that she pushed him and he pushed her back. Hernandez stated that his wife then tripped and fell to the floor, which resulted in her teeth begin chipped. The wife stated, however, that during the argument Hernandez pushed her into a wall, and she hit her face on the wall and chipped her teeth.
Arnett stated in his report that due to the loss of teeth he charged Hernandez with Class C felony aggravated domestic assault, which is punishable by 3-6 years if convicted. He was released from the Hawkins County Jail on on $1,000, and a no contact order was issued by the court.
Woman accused of double exposure
Lisa Ann Lee, 44, 8104 Highway 11-W, Rogersville, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with two counts of indecent exposure after a man reported a female exposing her buttocks to him and his small child at the Raceway Market on Rt. 66.
RPD Officer Cambren Gibson stated in his report that he conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle and spoke to Lee who was driving. Gibson reported that Lee admitted to exposing her buttocks in public view in the Raceway Market parking lot. She reportedly stated that people were “messing with her” and she was tired of it.
A witness stated that he asked Lee not to expose herself because his 5-year-old child was with him, at which time she exposed herself a second time. Lee was held in the Hawkins County Jail on $1,000 bond pending a Sessions Court appearance on Nov.30.