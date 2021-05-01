GREENEVILLE — On April 15, 2018, a revival began in the Greeneville community. What originally was only supposed to be a five-night revival resulted in a 30-week awakening crusade that would bring together 525 churches from 32 states with people from 37 countries tuning in via bpnradio.org. During that seven-month period over 1,200 individuals dedicated their lives to Christ and countless others were dramatically changed eternally, organizers say.
Three years later and following a year-long worldwide pandemic, Voice of Hope Ministries has announced that the Greeneville Tent Crusade is coming back to Greeneville. Like the 2018 revival, this event is non-ticketed and free, and is scheduled to take place May 24 through June 4 under the big tent at 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. in Greeneville.
Services are scheduled to begin each evening at 7 p.m. Crusade organizers promise that like the 2018 Awakening, this will once again be a magnificent time to revive the soul, refresh the spirit and renew the mind. The unique nature of the Crusade promises to provide the perfect setting for learning life-changing truths from God’s Word.
The Greeneville Return Tent Crusade will feature inspiring messages by noted author and evangelist D.R. Harrison, as well as powerful music by several of Gospel music’s most talented and renown recording artists, including multi-award winning Gospel Music Hall of Fame members, The Nelons, as well as The Inspirations, Ricky Atkinson, The Allens, The Elkins Family, The Tabb Family, The Horn Family, Frank Thacker, Of The Day and Aaron Butler.
Over the past five years, noted author and evangelist, D.R. Harrison has traveled nationally sharing the message of the Gospel, as well as his personal testimony of how his life crumbled due to his addiction to alcohol, drugs, money and pornography. God miraculously changed his life and gave him a burning desire to reach the world with the hope only found in Jesus Christ. He has seen literally thousands trust Christ as Savior. His passion to see lives changed for Christ is the driving force behind Voice of Hope Ministries.
“We believe that God has given the church a great commission to proclaim the Gospel to all nations so that there might be a great multitude who believe on the Lord, Jesus Christ,” Harrison explains. “I grew up in church but grew away from the Lord. I know how pressures of life can fight against who God wants us to be. Our desire is to see revival come to the generation of young people so they too can experience what only the past generation has talked about. I am a modern-day example of how quickly God can change someone’s life. God can take a life that is broken, ruined by sin and bound for hell and in the blink of an eye change that life for time and eternity. This world needs to hear that message.”
This is the message those attending the Greeneville Return Tent Crusade will receive during the week of May 24 through June 4, as all will be encouraged by Christ-centered worship, special music and powerful teaching and preaching.