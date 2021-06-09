Music in the Park Jun 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 String Break Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday Music in the Park on June 7 featured Ten Penny Drive (right) and String Break. The next show will be on July 5. Right photo by Randy Ball, left photo courtesy of the band. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Photo Music Courtesy Park Break Randy Ball Band Show Trending Now ABB's Rogersville plant receives state safety award This is How Many People Work for the Government in Tennessee Hawkins County Constable Indicted After Investigation TWRA approves slight adjustments to hunting seasons Heritage Day to celebrate history, culture of Vardy Latest e-Edition The Rogersville Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.