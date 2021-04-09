The 2021 Kingsport Iron Pour will take place on Saturday, May 8, with workshops taking place in the weeks prior. This unique event gives you a chance to create your own iron artwork.
You’re not just invited to watch—you’re invited to make your own art. On Saturday, May 8, the furnace will roar, crackle, flame, and spark with power and excitement! Join us for an iron pour demonstration conducted by sculpture artist Tripp Jarvis and a team of master sculptors as they heat 500 pounds of iron until it’s white hot, then pour it into molds made in the Scratch Mold Workshop. Let the fireworks begin!
The iron pour is free to watch. To participate, it’s only $15 to create your own iron art through one of the workshops.
Food trucks will be on site as the iron pour is heating up. Visit the Inventor Center at 118 Shelby Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to join in on the fun.
Scratch Mold Workshops:
Class option 1: Friday, April 30, 10 a.m. – noon
Class option 2: Friday, April 30, 6 – 8 p.m.
Class option 3: Friday, May 7, 10 a.m. – noon
Class option 4: Friday, May 7, 6 – 8 p.m.
- Class option 5: Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m. – noon (This is the morning of the Iron Pour event. All molds must be completed no later than 1 p.m.)
Workshop:
Create your own iron artwork by making a scratch mold. In this class that’s suitable for beginners and students of all skill level, you’ll scratch unique designs into an 8-inch sand mold which will be cast with molten iron by professional artists during the main event (held on Saturday, May 8). At the end of the night, take home your one-of-a-kind art. The ticket cost includes all materials needed for the workshop and the casting of your piece in iron on May 8 during the main event, which will be held rain or shine. Advance registration is required. The charge is $15 for each scratch block mold.
Visit www.EngageKingsport.com and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top to reserve your spot. Call 423-392-8414 with any questions.
The Scratch Mold Workshops and Iron Pour are hosted by Engage Kingsport and the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts at the Inventor Center located at 118 Shelby Street.