JOHNSON CITY – ETSU Health will host several upcoming Janssen Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics. This single-dose vaccine is free and available to anyone age 18 and older. No appointments are required.
The upcoming clinics are as follows:
•Saturday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to noon in the ballroom at ETSU’s Millennium Centre, 2001 Millennium Place. Patients may park on the third level or above in the parking garage adjacent to the Millennium Center and follow the signs to the ballroom.
•June 2, 3, 4, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center. Enter on the second floor entrance off of Seehorn Road (below the third-floor ramp).
The ETSU Health vaccine clinic will administer Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, which only requires one shot.
Following a pause of the Janssen Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a thorough safety review, the CDC and the FDA determined that the recommended pause of the vaccine in the U.S. should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume. The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older. More details about the decision is available at https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/fda-cdc-lift-vaccine-use.html.
Faculty, students and staff from ETSU Health colleges, including Quillen College of Medicine, Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, the College of Nursing and the College of Public Health, will be administering the vaccines and assisting with patient intake and registration.
For more information about the ETSU Health vaccine clinic, call 423-439-EVAX (3829). Patients with questions about the vaccine should contact their physician.