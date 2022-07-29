A Greene County man who was wanted on a federal probation violation by the U.S. Marshal’s office was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly leading the HCSO on a pursuit that reached 115 mph.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday HCSO Deputy Kyle Shively reportedly observed a maroon Honda Accord at a gas pump in Rogersville. Shively said when the driver noticed him he pulled out, and Shively observed that the vehicle had a plate cover on the tag.
A traffic stop was conducted on W. Main Street near the Crestwood intersection where the driver was identified as Travis Wayne Gunter, 39, of Mosheim.
A computer check revealed that Gunter was wanted by the U.S. Marshal.
In 2010 Gunter pleaded guilty in United States District Court in Greeneville to multiple armed robberies, including one in Church Hill, in exchange for a 12 year prison sentence to be followed by three years of supervised probation.
During Monday’s traffic stop Gunter reportedly complied with Shively’s order to shut off his vehicle, but when Shively ordered Gunter to put his hands out of the car Gunter started the vehicle and fled.
Shively reported that Gunter turned westbound on Highway 11-W and hit speeds up to 115 mph. At one point Gunter allegedly shut off his lights and weaved back and forth from lane to lane.
At the Marble Hall Road intersection Gunter attempted to make a turn and spun in the median. Shively said Gunter then drove east back toward Rogersville exceeding 100 mph, again shutting off his lights and weaving lane to lane.
Shively reported that Gunter turned onto Morgan, and then onto Brown Drive where he drove into a field and bailed from the moving vehicle, fleeing on foot into some nearby woods.
Gunter was apprehended in the woods where he resisted, Shively said. Gunter was treated for injuries at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital before being booked into the Hawkins County Jail.
Gunter was arraigned Wednesday on charges including felony evading arrest, reckless driving, resisting arrest, speeding, stop sign violation, and registration violation.