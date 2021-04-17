With warm weather making its spring debut, the Town of Rogersville is preparing to perk up and party down.
Nancy Barker, executive director of the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce, asked the board of mayor and aldermen Monday night to approve two grant applications for improvements to Crockett Spring Park and Arboretum.
A potential $37,900 Community Challenge grant from the American Association of Retired People could provide lighting and new bridges for the park, Barker said. Seven period lamps would not only make the gravel path easier to navigate, but might help discourage nighttime gatherings by street people. Better lighting would also make the surrounding neighborhood safer, Barker said.
None of the bridges which cross Crockett Creek is ADA-compliant, discouraging use of the park by disabled people.
Yet Crockett Spring Park has the most level trail in the area and for that reason is popular with older visitors.
Although the AARP grant doesn’t require matching funds, Barker said she had commitments for in-kind donations that would almost equal the amount of the grant.
Barker recommended the town also apply from a backup grant from Kubota. If both grants are approved, she recommended town leaders consider paving the walking path.
The board approved both grant applications.
The town will soon be gearing up for cruise-in events again. Barker said studies done after last year’s events showed no noticeable increase in COVID infections, so more cruise-ins and other outdoor events are being planned for this summer and fall.
Cruise-ins will be held May 22, June 11, July 2, Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and Oct. 8. A bike night is also planned for Sept. 18, and Barker said she had also been contacted about a Jeep event.
The Vintage Market will be held June 5, and Cherokee High School was approved to hold its street prom on May 15.
The Christmas Parade is slated for Dec. 4.
Although street events might be an inconvenience for those who don’t attend, Barker and the board agreed that they provided a much needed boost for downtown businesses.