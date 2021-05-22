JOHNSON CITY –The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) at East Tennessee State University has again partnered with Blackburn, Childers and Steagall, CPAs (BCS) to provide free guidance for current disaster assistance opportunities and more.
This local partnership was created through a unique funding opportunity from the Small Business Administration. Last year’s assistance focused on loan forgiveness applications for the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and the list of assistance options for small businesses has expanded. This year, the program will offer Disaster Fund guidance, assistance with loan forgiveness documents and advice for new business start-ups. New business start-ups will learn best practices, how to set up their books, an introduction to QuickBooks, and some basic accounting functions.
“Through this partnership businesses can not only receive CPA assistance with their disaster related loans and forgiveness applications but new businesses can also receive counsel on how to manage and properly setup their business financials,” said Mark Bays, director for the TSBDC at ETSU. “To have such an excellent partner as Blackburn, Childers and Steagall in this capacity is an exciting opportunity to assist current and new businesses in our area.”
The program is open to new and current TSBDC at ETSU clients. Any business in the TSBDC service region may register at no charge to become eligible for this free assistance.
“BCS sees this as a great opportunity to help small businesses in our region that may not have the resources internally or externally to fully take advantage of all Federal, State and local assistance opportunities currently available during these stressful economic times for so many small businesses,” said Tommy Greer, CPA at BCS. “We can’t think of a better partner than the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at East Tennessee State University to have a positive impact on as many small businesses as possible in our region. We truly believe when one small business wins in our area, we all win.”
The end date to receive assistance is Aug. 31.
For more information or to sign up, contact Mark Bays at mbays@tsbdc.org.