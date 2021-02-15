The Kingsport Carousel reopened to the public on Saturday with limited hours and limited capacity.
In February, the Carousel will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. and 3 – 5 p.m. The Carousel will close between 2:30 and 3 p.m. for cleaning to help ensure the health and safety of all guests and staff.
Preparing for your visit:
- Please wear a mask or face covering.
- Be familiar with the symptoms of COVID-19. If you are not feeling well, stay home.
- Follow social distancing guidelines.
- Please note there are specific entrances to the carousel, one on the farmers market side and one on the Food City side of the building. All guests will exit through Carousel Park.
The City of Kingsport and the Carousel staff are following protocols to reopen the Carousel in a safe manner under the guidelines of the Governor of Tennessee, the CDC, and Sullivan County Regional Health Department. Staff asks that guests please observe the new protocols so that all visitors can continue to enjoy the Kingsport Carousel.
For updates about the Kingsport Carousel, please visit arts.kingsporttn.gov or follow the Kingsport Carousel Facebook page.