The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) Outreach RV will be traveling throughout Northeast Tennessee in May helping those needing assistance with their energy and water bills.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps with energy bills, while the Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) helps with water bills.
These programs help keep individuals and families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist with energy and water bill expenses.
For those who qualify, a payment is sent directly to the recipient’s utility company and is credited to their bill. If you qualify for one program you likely qualify for both.
Payments may take up to 90 days to be applied. Priority is given to the low-income, energy burdened, disabled, elderly, homes with young children under 6, veterans, and large households.
The LIHWAP program will be available until the end of September for most water utilities in our region.
The following are the locations in and around Hawkins County where UETHDA will be in May:
Church Hill Monday, May 1, 9am-3pm Church Hill Water Department, 523 W Main Blvd
Kingsport Wednesday, May 3, 9am-3pm Food City, 300 Clinchfield St
Kingsport Thursday, May 4, 9am-2pm City of Kingsport Water Dept, 415 Broad St
Greeneville Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, 9am-3pm Food City, 905 Snapps Ferry Rd
Kingsport Tuesday, May 9, 10am-3pm Hope Helps, 4540 West Stone Dr
Church Hill Tuesday, May 9, 3pm-7pm Medical Mission, 401 Richmond St
Sneedville Thursday, May 11, 8am Jubilee Project Miles for Smiles, 197 Jockey St
Bulls Gap Tuesday, May 16, 10:15am Rader McCravy, 200 North VFW
Rogersville Tuesday, May 16, 12:30pm Of One Accord, 306 E Main St
Rogersville Wednesday, May 17, 9am-3pm Food CIty, 1287 E Main St
Kingsport Friday-Sunday, May 19-21, 9am-3pm Food City, 1911 Moreland Dr
Church Hill Tuesday, May 23, 9am-3pm Food City, 731 Hwy 11-W
You may also visit one of nine area neighborhood service centers, located in our 8 county service area, for aid, or simply call us at (423) 246-6180. LIHEAP is only one of many services we offer to help with self-sufficiency. If you or know someone who needs help, have them contact us.