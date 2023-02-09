A Rogersville police officer was hospitalized Sunday evening after a woman who was found passed out in a vehicle allegedly threw fentanyl into his face while resisting arrest.
Officer Josh Byrd reported that he inhaled some of the powder which the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation later confirmed contained fentanyl.
RPD Public Safety Director Travis Fields told the Review that Byrd never felt under the influence after being exposed to the highly dangerous narcotic, but he did have trouble breathing afterwards.
Byrd was transported by Hawkins County EMS to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released after a few hours of observation. Byrd then insisted on completing his shift, Fields said.
Prior to being hospitalized, however, Byrd and Officer Cambren Gibson arrested the suspect, Summer Renee Simpson, after a lengthy struggle that required her to be tasered three times.
Gibson stated in his report that around 6 p.m. Sunday he and Byrd responded to the Raceway Market at 4206 Rt. 66 on a report of an unresponsive female in a silver car.
Upon their arrival Byrd reportedly observed that the female in the drivers seat didn’t appear to be breathing, and that she had a baggy in her hand that appeared to be heroin.
Gibson reported that Byrd entered the passenger side of the vehicle and Gibson entered the driver’s side.
“At this time the female, Summer Simpson, woke up,” Gibson stated in his report. “We advised the female to drop the bag and exit the vehicle, which she refused. The female began fighting with officers over the baggy. During that time the female threw some of the substance on Officer Byrd.”
Gibson reported that he “dry-stunned” Simpson with little to no effect. Byrd was able to get the baggy out of her hand, and Gibson pulled her from the vehicle and handcuffed her.
“During that time Officer Byrd advised me he had inhaled some of the substance when the female threw it on him during the scuffle,” Gibson said.
Third Judicial District Drug Task Force assistant director Scott Stewart responded to the scene.
Stewart stated in his report that an initial analysis of the powder in a TBI spectrometer revealed the substance that Simpson threw on Officer Byrd contained fentanyl.
The powder was recovered and sent to the TBI lab for further analysis.
Stewart reported that due to Officer Byrd receiving “lifesaving treatment from EMS and the hospital” he felt there was probable cause to charge Simpson with aggravated assault on an officer. Simpson was additionally charged with possession of fentanyl for resale, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence.
Simpson, 26, of Rogersville, was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and ordered held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for Feb 22.