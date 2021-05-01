May 4 marks the 50th anniversary of the Natural Areas Preservation Act, an act that has preserved over 130,000 acres of Tennessee’s most pristine locations. Celebrate these Natural Areas by attending a guided hike or exploring on your own.
The preservation of native plants, animals, and natural communities across Tennessee is a collaborative effort. The state welcomes anyone looking to contribute to the preservation of the natural environment to find out more about how they can get involved. Below are a few ways that you can get started:
Support Your Favorite Natural Area
Consider donating to show your support for these special places. Donated funds are used for things such as rare species monitoring, land management and trail improvements.
Become a Conservationist
If you’re passionate about the outdoors, get to know the Tennessee Conservationist Magazine. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and engaging stories about the outdoors in Tennessee. Print and digital yearly subscriptions are available now.
Natural Areas Need Friends
If you’re looking for a way to get involved with a natural area or park you love, find out more about becoming a Friend. Friends Groups protect, preserve and promote parks and natural areas by establishing volunteer events, funding, and park/area advocacy.
Your involvement can leave an impact that will be enjoyed for generations to come.
For more information on the state’s natural areas, go to https://tnstateparks.com.