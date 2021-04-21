On March 6, a sweet orange and white tabby cat found herself at Greene County Animal Control as a stray. Days later, with no owner claim, Humane Society staff brought her to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center and named her “Kitty Poppins.” We thought this would be a great name for this pretty kitty.
Humane Society staff noted that she appeared pregnant, so a veterinarian appointment was scheduled. Dr. Amanda Greer with Animals West Veterinary Hospital, confirmed that she was indeed pregnant and so we began the wait for babies and hoped all would go well.
Late on the afternoon of April 2, Kitty Poppins began giving birth. Before the day was over, a total of three healthy kittens had been born. The next day it was discovered that Kitty Poppins was trying to give birth to another kitten but was having trouble.
Our staff reacted quickly and called Dr. Doug Woolsey with Greene County Veterinary Hospital and he advised us to rush Kitty Poppins and her three healthy babies to his office for an exam. It was determined that Kitty Poppins needed an emergency C-section. One kitten had died during childbirth and Dr. Woolsey discovered another kitten alive that he was able to save. Her surgery went well and by the next day, she was ready to come back to the shelter to raise her babies.
We were all so worried about her and her kittens. As of this writing, all kittens and Kitty Poppins are doing well. All will be available for adoption to loving homes in eight weeks. This is still a very touch and go time so we would appreciate your prayers for this precious momma and babies. Living life as a starving, pregnant stray could not have been easy. We are thankful that she was brought to the safety of our Adoption Center before giving birth.
For anyone who wants to help with the care of our cats and kittens like Kitty Poppins and her babies, our donation needs are clay or scoopable cat litter, Fancy Feast canned cat or kitten food, kitten milk, cleaning supplies that include bleach, fabuloso, paper towels and trash bags. If you would like to make a monetary donation to help with Kitty Poppins or our other homeless cats in our care, this can be done by mail to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37745, over the phone (423)639-4771, in person at the shelter or online at gchumanesociety.com/donate.
The birth of these kittens, caused me to reflect back 50 plus years ago when I was growing up in south Mississippi. I was the young girl who tried to tame every feral cat that came to our house and would stake out the momma feral cats when they would have kittens. Oh how I loved to tame those sweet feral kittens. I would give each kitten a name and loved it when I had success with taming one.
During these early days of my life, I discovered a love for cats and dogs that has never left me. I do believe this love eventually led me to my position as Shelter Manager with the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Taking care of the homeless cats and dogs here in Greene County, Tennessee is my calling. I am truly blessed.
As I write this column, I think about all the cats and kittens that have come through our Adoption Center doors. Thousands that were once unwanted and homeless, but now living wonderful lives with their loving adopters. Second chances are what it’s all about. It is what they deserve.
Our cat or kitten adoption-vetting fee is only $75 and includes spay or neuter surgery, microchip, FELV test, vaccines, vet exam and dewormer. Consider adopting a feline friend to add to your life. Remember when you adopt from us, you not only save a life, you make room for us to save another. We also have cats available for adoption at our Petsense location at a discounted adoption fee of $50.00. We know we have a cat that is ready to adopt you! You can view our adoptable cats and kittens on our website at gchumanesociety.com. You can also view our adoptable cats at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center or call our staff for more information at (423) 639-4771, Tuesday through Saturday from noon-3 pm.
We appreciate your support so much! Thank you!