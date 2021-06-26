Hawkins County American Legion Post 21 held its annual Flag Retirement Service on June 14 at 4 p.m. at the Post, for all the unserviceable flags that had been collected or turned in by members or the community. June 14 is a day that is recognized throughout the country as being Flag Day, and is a day that most veteran organizations dispose of all the unserviceable flags they have collected.
Rogersville Cub Scout Pack 100 did the local flag retirement service this year. The procedure to prepare the flag to be destroyed is to remove the red, white, and blue panels into three separate pieces to be placed in the fire by three people.
The white and red pieces were placed in the fire by the Cub Scouts and members of our community. Each time a flag panel was placed in the fire the scout would render a proper salute, and the members of the community that helped with the service instead of a salute can place their hand over their heart. The blue panels with the stars were disposed of in the fire by a veteran, police officer, first responder or a NJROTC Student, who then rendered a proper salute.
The flags that were turned in after the Cub Scouts had collected flags from Post 21 earlier to be prepared for their service were disposed of by American Legion 21 flag detail and NJROTC cadets after the service. Those flags were inspected and determined to be unserviceable and were destroyed by veterans and the NJROTC Cadets that helped with the service.
They were over 300 unserviceable flags turned in to be destroyed with respect and honor; the post thanks everyone for turning their flag in to Post 21.
After the flag disposal service of both Cub Scout Pack 100 and Post 21 flag detail, and members of the community met in the upstairs venue room of Post 21 for soft drinks or water, pizza, and snack cakes. The pizza was provided by Little Caesars, Domino’s Pizza, and Pizza Hut; the cookies and snack cakes were provided by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21.