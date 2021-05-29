Early voting totals in the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen had reached 164 by Tuesday’s polling close.
Military voting still stands at one vote, while 35 had voted absentee and the remainder, 30 new votes, was in-person voting.
The Rogersville mayor and six alderman-at-large positions are on the ballot. Those elected will serve a four-year term from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2025.
Jim Sells, the incumbent, is running unopposed for mayor. Candidates qualifying for alderman positions are Todd Biggs, Mark DeWitte, Eloise Edwards, Avery Fields, Brock Gladson, Brian Hartness, David M. Jenkins, Sondra Trent Price and Wayne Slater. Hartness, DeWitte, Edwards and Price are incumbents.
The early voting period ends Friday, May 28. In-person voting is being held in the election office on the second floor of the courthouse annex, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The official election day is June 5.