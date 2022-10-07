The agencies and their representatives chosen were Rita Jones who operates the Senior Meals Program, Karla Delph who operates the Rogersville Senior Citizens Center, Kelly Snodgrass who operates the HVBA Pregnancy Crisis Center and Sheldon Livesay, Of One Accord Ministry with financial gifts just in the time for the holidays.
Modern Woodmen, as part of a service to communities in which it operates, held an award dinner at Peking Restaurant in Rogersville earlier this week for four local agencies.
Jake Ottinger and Timothy Gibson from Modern Woodmen traveled to Rogersville for the purpose of presenting “Home Town Hero” recognitions to four local agencies they feel make a difference in Rogersville.
The agencies and their representatives chosen were Rita Jones who operates the Senior Meals Program, Karla Delph who operates the Rogersville Senior Citizens Center, Kelly Snodgrass who operates the HVBA Pregnancy Crisis Center and Sheldon Livesay, Of One Accord Ministry with financial gifts just in the time for the holidays.
Modern Woodmen is a fraternal benefit organization which has operated since 1883 for the primary purpose of insuring members against the death of a family breadwinner.
Now there are over 1,000 representatives serving 750,000 members having expanded their programs and services. One of their programs is to offer cash gifts to deserving non-profit organizations and who have proudly given more than 16.6 million dollars to make better the communities in which members live.
These recipients expressed their gratitude for the community mindedness of Modern Woodmen and it’s members who filled the restaurant Tuesday.