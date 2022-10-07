modern woodmen

The agencies and their representatives chosen were Rita Jones who operates the Senior Meals Program, Karla Delph who operates the Rogersville Senior Citizens Center, Kelly Snodgrass who operates the HVBA Pregnancy Crisis Center and Sheldon Livesay, Of One Accord Ministry with financial gifts just in the time for the holidays.

 contributed

Modern Woodmen, as part of a service to communities in which it operates, held an award dinner at Peking Restaurant in Rogersville earlier this week for four local agencies.

