In what may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Mt. Carmel Public Library will hold a “First Time Ever Seed Exchange.” Everyone is welcome to bring seeds to swap or give away on Saturday, March 27, from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Librarians know farmers start work early!
If you would like some seeds, come for the free sunflower seeds! If you want to stay all morning, bring your chair.
If you have questions, call 423-357-4011. The library is located behind city hall on the hill.
Editor’s Note: Last week’s publication of Mt. Carmel Library News included a photograph of the public library in Mt. Carmel, Ill. The press regrets the error.