The Lakeview Utility District voted Thursday to move forward with a water line extension project onto New Salem Road where several residences have wells that have been polluted by flammable gas.
The project would serve approximately 15 residences, but the LUD’s approval is contingent on federal COVID funding covering 100 percent of the cost.
The LUD Board also stated during its meeting Thursday that most, if not all of the 15 affected residences would have to agree to join the system in order to make the line financially feasible for the water district.
But, the first step is to make sure the project is included in a grant application that is due in November to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).
Earlier this year it was reported that in addition to its $11.1 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation, Hawkins County had also been granted up to $6.2 million of federal COVID funding through TDEC which can only be used for water and sewer projects.
Hawkins County has asked water and sewer utilities across the county to submit proposal and cost estimates for needed projects which would all be included in one TDEC application for that one-time only funding.
Although LUD has submitted a request for COVID funding for the New Salem Road project, the LUD board hadn’t officially stated whether it intends to move forward with the project.
That’s why District 6 Hawkins County Commissioners Nancy Barker and Larry Clonce attended Thursday’s LUD meeting, seeking verification of the Board’s intent to move forward with the project.
Two New Salem Road residents, Bernadette Pajer and Frank Cole, also attended Thursday’s meeting, as well as State Rep. Gary Hicks.
There were two reason the LUD Board was hesitant to commit to the project.
The first was that they believed that their district’s individual APRA allocation would have to be used to fund the project.
Barker and Clonce assured the board that if approved, the TDEC funding will cover the cost of the project. The TDEC funds also have a required 15 percent local match, but the County Commission has already stated that it will cover the matching funds for all of the county’s TDEC funded projects with from the county’s separate ARPA allocation.
The LUD Board was assured Thursday that its decision to move forward with the New Salem Road project in no way commits the Board to the project or any expenditures.
The second concern was whether or not the 15 households on New Salem Road would agree to join the LUD system. There was lengthy discussion Thursday about a previous attempt to run water to New Salem Road which left a bad taste in the mouth of the residents, as well as the LUD.
Apparently the residents paid their tap fee in advance, and after several years when the project hadn’t come to fruition they demanded their money back.
It was obvious based on Thursday’s discussion that members of both sides still harbor ill feelings about that experience. Barker told them that is in the past and they need to move on and work together to make this new opportunity work.
Residents who sign on would eventually have to pay a tap fee again. The Board noted that it can’t run the line up that hill without customers because when the water becomes stale due to lack of use they have to flush the line, which costs money.
Barker suggested they focus right now on making sure LUD is included in the TDEC grant application. If, and when, the funding is approved they can begin signing up customers and determine if there is other grant funding available to help pay for the taps.
At least three potential taps were represented by the residents who attended Thursday’s meeting including Bernadette Pajer who said her well water is polluted by gas to the point that it can’t be used for anything. Pajer said her family had to haul in all of their water for drinking and washing.
New Salem Road resident Frank Cole told the board his son wants to build a house on his property, which would add two more taps. Cole said that when the well water table is down during dry times, and gas is more concentrated, and he can literally set the water on fire as it comes out of his faucet.
The main theory on what happened to their well water is drilling for natural gas that occurred decades ago allowed the gas to seep up into the well water.
Jason Snapp, who serves at the LUD’s engineer, has already done a cost estimate for the project of approximately $862,120, which includes a 20 percent contingency.
Snapp told the board he would work with the county to ensure it has the materials it needs to include the New Salem Road project in the TDEC application.