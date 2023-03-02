The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to three suspicious fires late Tuesday night which occurred within about 90 minutes of each other in the same rural area of the county.
The fires destroyed two barns and thousands of dollars worth of hay and equipment, as well as a vacant mobile home.
According to the HCSO the first fire occurred at 10:05 p.m. in a barn at 784 Caney Valley Loop. The barn, estimated at $80,000, was destroyed along with two trailers valued at $13,000 total. The barn also contained 200 round bales and 100 square bales of hay with an unspecified value.
The second fire occurred at 11 p.m. at a barn on Hickory Cove Road near the Fishers Creek Road intersection. The barn was a total loss, although the estimated value of the barn wasn’t reported. The second fire also destroyed 25 round bales of hay with an estimated value of $1,750.
The third fire occurred at 11:35 p.m. and destroyed a vacant mobile home at 189 Dry Stone Gap. The value of the mobile home wasn’t reported.
All three fires took place in a rural area in the north central section of Hawkins County.
The fires tied up several fire departments and other emergency agencies for much of the night.
Among the agencies that responded were VFDs from Stanley Valley, Goshen Valley, Striggersville, and Surgoinsville; the Weber City, Va. and Bloomingdale fire departments; Hawkins County EMS; Hawkins County E-911; Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office; and the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency.
Anyone with information about these fires is asked to contact the HCSO at (423) 272-4848 during business hours, or after hours call (423) 272-7121.