A Surgoinsville man says his father’s home was burglarized while the older man was in the hospital.
Jeremiah Miracle told Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputies that while his father was in the intensive care unit, someone broke in his house and stole three collector’s knives, two checkbooks, a hammer and some change.
One knife, a Case, was valued at $1,800 and two others, a Deer Slayer and a Dale Earnhart, had a combined value of $4,000.
Miracle said he and his wife were keeping an eye on his father’s property, and found the front door had been pried open on Sunday. Evidence at the scene has authorities in pursuit of a suspect.
Timothy Watson reported to the sheriff’s office that a woman named Stephany Filtner had gotten his personal information and filed his income taxes. Watson was expecting a tax refund, and authorities are searching for Filtner.
Steven Barnett of Bluefield, W. Va., has filed charges against a Mooresburg man for fraud.
Barnett said he found Timothy J. Hunt on Facebook advertising custom-made pole wood cedar furniture. Barnett made a $700 downpayment on furniture that was promised by the end of March or early April. After attempts to contact Hunt, Barnett found Hunt had blocked him on the social app and that his telephone was out of order.
Defective tail lights led to the arrest of a Mooresburg man on Sunday.
Deputy Adam Bledsoe observed a car driving after dark with no tail lights on Slate Hill Road.
A traffic stop revealed the driver, George Short, had no driver’s license and had four active warrants out of Hawkins County. A search of the car revealed a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. Short was charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license, violation of light laws and violation of probation.
Brittany Bailey of Kingsport was arrested on Friday after a dangerous confrontation with Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Corp. Michael Allen said that while he was driving of Big Elm Road, he saw a Ford Focus sitting in the middle of the road with its hazard lights on. When he stopped and was preparing to assist the driver, the car pulled out and sped away. When Allen gave chase, the driver pulled into the woods, then into a driveway, and ran a stop sign at Big Elm and Rameytown Roads.
Allen said the car began to smoke badly and slow down, then eventually stalled. After he approached the vehicle and told the driver to get out, Allen said, she pulled away while his arms were in the car, dragging him with it. The driver then struck a truck stopped at the intersection. Allen was able to get Bailey and a child out of the car as Mt. Carmel Police officers arrived on the scene. Together the officers were able to pull the battery from the car as smoke was coming from under the hood. At the scene, Bailey allegedly admitted she was on Klonopin, Suboxone and extended-relief Neurontin. She allegedly failed a field sobriety test and several drugs and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found in her car. Bailey was charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, running a stop sign, possession of Schedule IV and V drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicular assault on an officer, reckless endangerment of a child and felony evading by car.
A report of a domestic disturbance on Carters Valley Road led to the arrest of two suspects on drug possession charges. While the two suspects, Amanda Miller and Kevin Broyles, denied any domestic violence had occurred, Dep. Dustin Winter observed marijuana and paraphernalia sitting on the dresser, and noticed both parties appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. A consent search revealed a baggy of what appeared to be methamphetamine in Miller’s purse and a glass methamphetamine pipe in Broyles’ backpack. Both were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and Miller was also charged with sale/delivery/manufacturing/possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule VI drugs.
A seatbelt violation led to the arrest of two Rogersville residennts on drug charges on Saturday.
When Dep. Dustin Miller stopped the two on Lee Highway, he noticed suspicious behavior as he approached their vehicle. Both the driver, Ora Chandler, and the passenger, Bradley Presley, agreed to a search of the vehicle. More suspicious behavior on Presley’s part led him to search the man, who allegedly was found with a baggy containing a gram of what appeared to be methamphetamine. A search of Chandler’s purse reportedly revealed a glass methamphetamine pipe and another bag of methamphetamine. Both suspects were charged with sale/delivery/manufacturing/possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Slow-moving farm tractors can pose dangers on rural roads, but so can hallucinations, and it appears that is what happened to Scotty Williams of Surgoinsville on Friday. Hawkins County Dep. Casey Carter responded to a call from Williams, who claimed he had been involved in a hit-and-run accident involving a tractor. Williams told Carter he was traveling west on Stanley Valley Road and following a tractor, when the tractor made a sudden turn. Williams claimed he struck a hay rack on the tractor, but that the tractor kept going. Carter said Williams told him a few minutes later that a tractor pulled out in front of him and kept going. Carter said he found a tractor matching Williams’ description, but that it was a replica atop a mailbox which appeared to have been damaged, along with the ditchline beside it. Williams allegedly failed a field sobriety test and was taken to Hawkins County Jail for booking and a blood alcohol test.