A Bulls Gap man accused of beating his ex-wife so badly this past August she had to be flown to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment was indicted last week on several charges including especially aggravated kidnapping.
Marhsal Shields, 42, of Bulls Gap, was arrested on Sept. 13 on a HCSO warrant stemming from an Aug. 3 assault that occurred at a residence on Gulley Road in Bulls Gap.
Deputy Ricky Begley stated in his report that upon responding to a domestic assault complaint on Aug. 3 around 1 p.m. he located the female victim in the master bedroom laying in a bed unable to move.
The victim stated that she had been unconscious for an unknown period of time prior to calling 911. She didn’t know when the assault occurred, and the last thing she remembered as laying in the floor while Shields was “stomping on her face”.
The victim reportedly told the HCSO that Shields had woke her up beating her while she was in bed. The victim further stated that Mr. Shields had been at the residence for approximately three days and that they were arguing over 2-day-old puppies, which he took from the residence when he left.
The victim’s daughter stated Shields had threatened to kill her multiple times over the dogs. Neighbors stated they heard screaming the previous night.
Shields allegedly held a gun to the victim’s head and told her “she was going to die today”.
The top count, especially aggravated kidnapping, is a Class A felony punishable by 15-25 years if convicted. He was also indicted on Dec. 5 by the Hawkins County Grand Jury on charges including possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Shields was being held on $50,000 bond pending arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Aug. 16.
More Dec. 5 indictments
Other Dec. 5 Hawkins County Grand Jury indictments scheduled for Dec. 16 arraignment include:
Ronald Eugene Goff II, 50, of Mooresburg, for attempted second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and employing a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.
Nicholas Scott Robinson, 32, of Rogersville, for theft over $2,500, felony filing a false report, three counts of theft under $1,000, and theft over $1,000.
Jason Todd Ferrell, 48, of Church Hill, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, assault on a first responder, simple possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.
Justin Ray Herron, 35, of Rogersville, for aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000.
Aaron Michael Murray, 46, of Surgoinsville, for aggravated assault against a first responder, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and felony vandalism.
Johnathan James Gilley, 33, of Rogersville, for aggravated assault.
John Robert Phillips, 41, of Rogersville, for facilitating escape and assault against an officer.
Cody Eugene Penley, 34, of Rogersville, for theft over $10,000 theft over $2,500, evading arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Megan Sheneas Trent, 29, of Rogersville, for felony filing a false report.
Anthony Edward Steele, 29, of Rogersville, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, and vandalism.
Clyde “Pete” Thomas Lee Miller, 47, of Rogersville, for retaliation for past actions, two counts of disorderly conduct, and harassment.
Christina Lee Bradshaw, 43, of Rogersville, for attempted unlawful possession of a weapon.
Travis Crigger, 36, of Morristown, for attempted aggravated burglary.
Brandon Cole Raines, 31, of Bulls Gap, for felony reckless endangerment.
William Gordon Horne, 64, of Surgoinsville, for attempted aggravated burglary, and resisting arrest.
Brian Duane Lynn, 28, of Bulls Gap, for DUI 2nd offense, driving left of center, and expired plates.