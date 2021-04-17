A Rogersville man recently made a dramatic catch in the Clinch River.
Wildlife Sgt. Brent Harrison sent this photo of angler Christopher Begley of Rogersville with a lake sturgeon he caught from the Horton Ford bridge on the Clinch River above Kyle’s Ford. His fiancé, Kathy Trent, assisted him in landing the fish that was caught on “cut suckers” being used as catfish bait. The sturgeon, measuring 61 ½ inches in length, was released back into the water as required.
Regional Fisheries Program Coordinator Bart Carter says the fish is nearly 30 years old and is from a restoration effort that began in 1992 when 3,200 lake sturgeon were released into the river. Potentially one of the largest and longest living fish in Tennessee, the lake sturgeon is reported to grow to eight feet in length, weigh up to 300 pounds, and live 150 years. Learn more about Tennessee’s sturgeon fishery at https://www.tn.gov/twra/wildlife/fish/sturgeon.html #tennesseewildlife #tennesseefisheries #sturgeon